CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network's (AMN) 2021 Aspect Awards showcases the top marketing and advertising campaigns from a broad spectrum of care providers and vendors across the country. AMN received more than 40 submissions in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF).

We are excited to announce this year's winners.

The program was judged by 10 individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing and public relations. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either vendors or providers.

"Marketing and advertising have played critical roles in the aging industry during the pandemic. Messages of hope, unity, innovation and recovery shaped the outlook on the future, and the campaign submissions we received are a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network.

Participation from national, regional and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2021.

Introducing the 2021 Winners, sorted by industry and category:

Home Health & Home Care

COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:

Provider

Winner: 24 Hour Home Care

Second: Home Instead, Inc.

Third: SYNERGY HomeCare

Vendor

Winner: WellSky

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: BAYADA Home Health Care

Vendor

Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

New Brand Launch:

Provider

Winner: Help at Home

Rebranding (Before & After):

Provider

Winner: HomeWell Care Services

Second: All Ways Caring HomeCare

Third: Advanced Home Health

Social Media Campaign:

Vendor

Winner: Axxess

Video or TV Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Providence

Vendor

Winner: Axxess

Hospice & Palliative Care

COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:

Provider

Winner: Agrace

Second: VITAS Healthcare

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: AuthoraCare Collective

Second: Carolina Caring

Third: VITAS Healthcare Corporation

Vendor

Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates

New Brand Launch:

Vendor

Winner: Alivia Care, Inc

Rebranding (Before and After):

Provider

Winner: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare

Second: Agape Care

Video or TV Campaign:

Vendor

Winner: Axxess

Senior Housing & Senior Living

COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:

Provider

Winner: Aegis Living

Second: Grace Management, Inc.

Third: Knollwood Life Plan Community

Vendor

Winner: The JPR Group / Juniper Communities

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: The Gatesworth

Second: Brandywine Living

Third: Friendship Village

Vendor

Winner: Morrison Living

Second: The JPR Group / Juniper Communities

New Brand Launch:

Vendor

Winner: LCS

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign:

Vendor

Winner: GlynnDevins with Timber Ridge at Talus

Rebranding (Before and After):

Provider

Winner: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Social Media Campaign:

Provider

Winner: English Meadows Senior Living

Video or TV Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Belmont Village Senior Living

Skilled Nursing, Nursing Homes, and Therapy (SNF)

COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:

Provider

Winner: Epic Healthcare Management LLC

Multimedia Campaign:

Provider

Winner: Villa Healthcare

About Aging Media Network:

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Reverse Mortgage Daily, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, Skilled Nursing News and Behavioral Health Business.

