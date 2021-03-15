CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network's (AMN) 2021 Aspect Awards showcases the top marketing and advertising campaigns from a broad spectrum of care providers and vendors across the country. AMN received more than 40 submissions in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF).
We are excited to announce this year's winners.
The program was judged by 10 individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing and public relations. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either vendors or providers.
"Marketing and advertising have played critical roles in the aging industry during the pandemic. Messages of hope, unity, innovation and recovery shaped the outlook on the future, and the campaign submissions we received are a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network.
Participation from national, regional and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2021.
Introducing the 2021 Winners, sorted by industry and category:
Home Health & Home Care
COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:
Provider
Winner: 24 Hour Home Care
Second: Home Instead, Inc.
Third: SYNERGY HomeCare
Vendor
Winner: WellSky
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: BAYADA Home Health Care
Vendor
Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
New Brand Launch:
Provider
Winner: Help at Home
Rebranding (Before & After):
Provider
Winner: HomeWell Care Services
Second: All Ways Caring HomeCare
Third: Advanced Home Health
Social Media Campaign:
Vendor
Winner: Axxess
Video or TV Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Providence
Vendor
Winner: Axxess
Hospice & Palliative Care
COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:
Provider
Winner: Agrace
Second: VITAS Healthcare
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: AuthoraCare Collective
Second: Carolina Caring
Third: VITAS Healthcare Corporation
Vendor
Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates
New Brand Launch:
Vendor
Winner: Alivia Care, Inc
Rebranding (Before and After):
Provider
Winner: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare
Second: Agape Care
Video or TV Campaign:
Vendor
Winner: Axxess
Senior Housing & Senior Living
COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:
Provider
Winner: Aegis Living
Second: Grace Management, Inc.
Third: Knollwood Life Plan Community
Vendor
Winner: The JPR Group / Juniper Communities
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: The Gatesworth
Second: Brandywine Living
Third: Friendship Village
Vendor
Winner: Morrison Living
Second: The JPR Group / Juniper Communities
New Brand Launch:
Vendor
Winner: LCS
Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign:
Vendor
Winner: GlynnDevins with Timber Ridge at Talus
Rebranding (Before and After):
Provider
Winner: Covenant Living Communities and Services
Social Media Campaign:
Provider
Winner: English Meadows Senior Living
Video or TV Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Belmont Village Senior Living
Skilled Nursing, Nursing Homes, and Therapy (SNF)
COVID-19 Messaging & Communication:
Provider
Winner: Epic Healthcare Management LLC
Multimedia Campaign:
Provider
Winner: Villa Healthcare
