MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the world's leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brands – AGON by AOC – expands its gaming peripherals portfolio with two new gaming headsets: AOC GH300 RGB gaming headset and AOC GH401 wireless gaming headset. The new additions are available now on Amazon.
AOC GH300
The AOC GH300 features 7.1 virtual surround sound providing an immersive gaming experience as the player can locate precise audio sources and the sounds appear more realistic. 50 mm neodymium drivers deliver rich, clear sound in a frequency range of 20Hz – 20 kHz. With a 6.5-foot cable and a USB 2.0 connection, the headset can be plugged in without an extra adapter. Its detachable microphone makes it easy to communicate with teammates while the omnidirectional mic gathers sounds waves from all directions for maximum clarity. The GH300 is compatible with MacOS, Windows 7 and above, Nintendo Switch ™ (while in docked mode), PS4 ™, and PS5 ™.
AOC GH401
Now, for gamers looking for more freedom of movement during intense gaming sessions, AGON by AOC offers the new wireless gaming headset AOC GH401, which uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology with a range of up to 33ft. The included 3.5mm stereo jack can be used for on-the-go gaming with your Nintendo Switch or placed directly into the controller of your PS5 ™ or Xbox ™ gaming console.The built-in battery can deliver sound for 17 hours (at a 50% volume setting) and can be charged via the modern USB-C connection. The GH401 is equipped with the same 50 mm neodymium driver praised for its clean and high-fidelity sound and fitted with the same comfortable leatherette protein coating and memory foam as the GH200 and GH300, making it fit for long gaming sessions. The detachable, noise cancelling boom microphone can be adjusted for comfort and optimum distance for clean speech, while the on-board controls offer easy access to mute and volume buttons. The GH401 is compatible with PC, console, and mobile.
AOC GH200
Last month, AOC released its first ever gaming headset, the AOC GH200. It dons a sleek chassis and light structure. Leatherette memory foam ear cushions and a flexible steel slider headband provide ultimate comfort over an extended period. Thanks to its over-ear design, any external sounds such as PC fans or street noise get locked out. The headset boasts a detachable boom microphone to communicate in-game or with VoIP software such as Discord. The omnidirectional boom microphone can be adjusted for comfort and audio levels and can also filter out noise at both low and high frequencies to deliver clear audio and speech quality. The AOC GH200 provides a solid, lag-free audio connection without issues such as compression delay or compression artifacts. Braided cables feature an in-line remote control and a 3.5 mm connector jack for a perfect match for PCs, consoles, or mobile devices. Users can also use Windows Sonic Spatial Sound for PC and Xbox. Its subtle gunmetal finish blends perfectly with other PC components making the AOC GH200 the perfect tool for not only gaming, but remote work, video calls or online classes too.
All headsets are compatible with G-Menu and have a two-year warranty. AOC GH200, AOC GH300, and AOC GH401 are available now on Amazon for $39.99, $59.99, and $79.99.
About AOC
Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious, and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.
The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.
For more information please refer to AGON by AOC's official website or follow AGON by AOC on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
