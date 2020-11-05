Third Quarter 2020 Highlights: - Nearly All of our Customers' Casinos Have Reopened as of September 30, 2020 - Net Loss of $11.1 Million Improved from $42.6 Million Net Loss in the 2020 Second Quarter - Adjusted EBITDA Increased to $27.0 Million Compared to Loss of $1.2 Million in the 2020 Second Quarter - Generated Positive Cash from Operations and FCF in the Quarter, Ahead of Internal Expectations - Recurring Revenue Base Produced Resilient Results, with over 14,500 Domestic EGMs Active at Quarter End - New Hardware Gaining Traction with over 150 Orion Curve Cabinets and More Than 50 Orion Starwall Seats Installed as of September 30, 2020 - $113.2 Million of Available Liquidity as of September 30, 2020; Fully Repaid $30.0 Million Revolver in October 2020