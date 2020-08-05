RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MeSpoke, an emerging social media platform poised to disrupt the retail advertisement industry, today announces that it has received an official patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that protects the core technology for its revolutionary platform.
Today, the United States Patent and Trademark Office validated the transformative power of MeSpoke's unique platform to put everyday users in the driver's seat and empower them to create their own commercial marketplace using their own created content.
MeSpoke's now exclusively protected platform allows users to create their own content with embedded hashtags and share them with other users on the platform while MeSpoke's backend algorithm assigns points to content owners depending on the type of interaction other users have with the embedded hashtags. The accrued points can then be converted to all types of brand/retailer specific promotions, discounts, etc., for the content creators. MeSpoke empowers everyday users to be rewarded for the content they create and share while serving as free influencers for their favorite brands and retailers.
"The timing of the validation bestowed upon MeSpoke by the USPTO aligns perfectly with the emerging user privacy focused web 3.0.," says MeSpoke's CEO and founder, Sid K. Hasan. Web 3.0 strips advertisers of their fundamental tool, the ability to track users' online footprint to serve them with targeted content and advertisements. Apple's recently announced iOS 14.0 puts users in charge of which applications can track their online activity. A feature estimated to disrupt the multi billion-dollar advertisement industry, sending advertisers scrambling to find new ways of reaching their audience.
MeSpoke is well positioned to fill the gap for retailers and brands and provide them with a completely new avenue to reach users far beyond what they can reach now using limited social influencers and online advertisements. "If you think about it, MeSpoke prides itself in making available a platform that puts users first and allows them to reap the benefit of their own created content. However, at the same time, MeSpoke allows brands and retailers to reach and develop a loyal base of customers more effectively through everyday users championing their products and brand with no capital investment. In other words, MeSpoke is presenting both sides with a win-win solution," says Sid.
Finally, Facebook, Instagram and the giants of the social media world are now put on notice. MeSpoke is here to disrupt their retail and advertisement business model and today's USPTO validation is just the beginning. MeSpoke is pursuing an aggressive policy in protecting its intellectual property and creating a strong IP portfolio that aligns perfectly with its core technology and long-term growth plan.
