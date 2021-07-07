NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ForeSCITE, an AI-powered personal finance and investment platform, has rolled out its mobile app that provides stock market investors with the same AI-driven investment technology it has been supplying banks and top financial institutions with.
Available on Apple App Store and Google Play today, the revolutionary app now empowers retail investors with the same technology and data that major banks and wealth management companies employ to minimize risk and make effective investment decisions.
According to Balkrishna Shagrithaya, a renowned technologist, CEO of AllocateRite, and Chairman of ForeSCITE, the technology is not just limited to purchasing stocks; it also allows users to employ all of ForeSCITE's tools to do fractional investing as well as track crypto investments.
"We have a bold mission to build the future of digital personal investing at ForeSCITE." He says, adding that, "The savvy retail investors who are ready for the next generation of trading platforms and investing tools can now trade fractional shares of stocks as well as full shares, and utilize the technology as a price trend forecaster for cryptos."
Mr. Shagrithaya further observes that cryptocurrency investment continues to remain popular amongst traders who are eager to diversify their trading portfolio. ForeSCITE allows traders to be active in the crypto market and equips them with the tools to make smart, informed investment decisions in a market with high volatility.
Users can also buy fractional shares of stocks, allowing those with a limited budget to diversify their portfolios further and reach their financial goals.
About ForeSCITE
ForeSCITE delivers AI-driven SaaS solutions for retail and enterprise through its ensemble of mobile and web-based digital personal investing applications for retail and TAMP solutions for enterprises. ForeSCITE delivers AI-driven custom thematic tax-efficient model portfolios. ForSCITE's AI-driven platform can also create model portfolios by optimizing existing portfolios to hedge against risk. These portfolios are created on demand using sophisticated patent pending portfolio optimization. Optimization and model creation is based on a diverse set of input parameters and constraints such as dividend yield, CVaR, return asset class level, and individual security level constraints. All stats delivered are Ex-Ante with automatic periodic rebalancing to maintain an optimized portfolio with the highest risk-adjusted returns. Its mobile applications deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered digital personal finance tools such as Robo investing, Goals planning, and intelligent Budgeting to keep its clients ahead of the investment curve.
Media Contact
David Harold, AllocateRite, +1 9178532358, asst@meganwilsonpr.com
SOURCE ForeSCITE