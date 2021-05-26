NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolve Media AI, a company whose machine-learning algorithm edits together individual videos into single high-quality bespoke mementos, is gearing up for the reopening of the American economy later this year by hiring local New Orleans–based software engineers and getting people excited to celebrate in-person together for the first time in more than a year.
Evolve Media AI transforms event attendees into artistic collaborators, inviting them to submit individual videos to a cloud storage platform. The app's algorithm then automatically and selectively stitches together the best photos and videos into a single personalized, affordable, high-quality video for everyone to enjoy.
As the U.S. economy slowly begins to reopen nationwide, the in-person events industry is preparing for a massive spike. Americans will finally be able to celebrate previously postponed weddings and milestone events, while professional sports teams will be swinging their doors open for their upcoming open seasons.
"As the world starts to return to normal, families and communities will be hosting unforgettable events that commemorate this unique time in history," said Mark. S. Lewis, the founder and CEO of Evolve Media AI. "We're excited to help everyday people memorialize these long-awaited occasions with beautiful, affordable, accessible and easy videos they can cherish and rewatch for years to come."
Lewis understands the stakes well. As a long-time resident of New Orleans, he witnessed the city's devastation when popular events such as Mardi Gras, the jazz festival, and Saints games were canceled, postponed, or closed to in-person attendance. To help reinvigorate his home city, Lewis knew early on he would keep his headquarters in New Orleans, hiring local talent to prove that great ideas and technology could be developed outside of Silicon Valley.
About Evolve Media AI
Proudly based out of New Orleans, Evolve Media AI transforms event attendees into artistic partners. Guests upload their photos and videos to the cloud, where our algorithm stitches together the best shots and clips into a homespun memento everyone can enjoy. To learn more, visit evolvemedia.ai.
Media Contact
Mark S. Lewis, Founder and CEO, Evolve Media AI, 504 905-4646, mlewis@evolvemedia.ai
SOURCE Evolve Media AI