LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Air Dot Show Live Tour will visit six destinations from Florida to New York, it was announced today at the International Council of Air Shows Convention.
The Air Dot Show Live Tour is the nation's premier aviation event series. Every destination on the Air Dot Show Live Tour is held in a desirable place to travel, encouraging aviation enthusiasts from around the nation and the world to plan a trip to their favorite destination and experience an Air Dot Show Live event.
The 2022 tour will kick off in April in Fort Lauderdale and host its season finale in November in Atlanta. Tour dates and destinations for 2022 include:
- Fort Lauderdale: April 30-May 1
- Florida's Space Coast: May 21-22
- Ocean City, Maryland: June 12-13
- New York: September 10-11
- Orlando: October 29-30
- Atlanta: November 5-6
"The Air Dot Show Tour is a great reason to plan a trip to one of our world class destinations," said Bryan Lilley, CEO of Air Dot Show. "Whether you love the beach, the big city or a warm weather getaway to world class resorts and theme parks, we have a destination for you to experience the power, precision and patriotism of an Air Dot Show event."
The 2022 tour will host well known U.S. military demonstration teams like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as well as international teams. Headline acts for each destination have just been announced on the tour website https://air.show.
"We're looking forward to an exciting 2022 tour and visiting these world class destinations," added Lilley. "Fans should keep checking the website as we will be adding to the performer lineup for each venue in the coming months."
