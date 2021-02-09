LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed Network, and IT Services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Young, SVP Channel Sales, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.
John Young is well-known and highly respected in the telecom industry with a deep record of innovation and leadership. In his role as the Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at AireSpring, John has effectively grown what was already one of the largest and most successful national channel programs into an international presence. He has spearheaded efforts to deepen AireSpring's long-term strategic partnerships and has strategically recruited new relationships with master agencies, MSPs, VARs, and sub-agents. John joined AireSpring after more than 13 years at NetFortris where he was Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Global Channel Chief.
"I am honored to be included on this prestigious list of Channel Chiefs," stated John Young, SVP Channel Sales, AireSpring. "As AireSpring's Channel Chief, my mission each day is to foster our 100% channel focused culture to drive revenue growth and deepen our partner relationships. We accept nothing but the highest integrity from our team, which in turn gives partners and customers the best experience in the industry."
The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."
CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed Network, and IT Services, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers. Services include: Global Managed SD-WAN, AirePBX UCaaS, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring's solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
AireSpring has been widely recognized for its managed services and custom engineered network with end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), including over 30-plus carrier networks and cable providers aggregated to create a unified nationwide network providing more coverage than any other supplier. It all adds up to a seamless single-source solution experience with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers. AireSpring has also received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications, networking, security, and connectivity solutions, with white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle. For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
