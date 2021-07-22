HERNDON, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Airside app provides a simple, convenient place to store an image of your COVID vaccination card or test result on your phone for easy access during travel this summer, eliminating the need to hunt through photo collections.
- Airside's digital Health Pass links biometric-based, source-verified mobile ID to COVID vaccination records providing peace of mind to consumers and allowing sharing of this information with trusted organizations
- Airside, best known for the Airside Mobile Passport App, launched the Airside Digital Identity Network to help people verify, share, and manage personal information, and organizations to request this information on a time-bound, consent basis
Airside Mobile, Inc., a leader in digital identity management, today announced the launch of a fully integrated digital health pass to allow individuals to conveniently store and manage their COVID vaccination records and use it to help resume their lives.
The Airside Digital Identity Network empowers people with an easy, private, and secure way to manage and share their personal identity information via the Airside Digital ID app. It also allows businesses and organizations to request verified digital identity information so they can provide consumers with benefits and services without the liability and cost of storing sensitive personal data.
"In this uncertain time of COVID-related regulations, understanding how to store and present vaccination records is increasingly confusing and stressful," remarked Amena Ali, CEO of Airside. "Many people have been vaccinated in multiple locations, and they have no central, digital record to easily access, so we are helping them do that - both today and in the future with the potential for additional booster shots. Using the Airside Digital Identity App and underlying Network to manage and access this health data is a timely and powerful concept for consumers and businesses for peace of mind, travel, education and work."
Airside's technology adds two trust components to the digital Health Pass: linking biometric-based, verified mobile IDs to vaccination information, and enabling the sharing of these credentials with trusted organizations, such as an airline operator or local government agency, on a needs-based, time-bound, consent basis.
Airside's first product, Airside Mobile Passport, has been downloaded by more than nine million people and is counted on by more than 30 U.S. airports and cruise ports for seamless travel by reducing shared touchpoints, long lines, and crowding. Trusted by both the U.S. government and millions of U.S. and Canadian citizens, Airside has expanded to a broader digital identity network, with technology and a distributed architecture that can easily scale.
About Airside
Airside builds secure and convenient digital identity technology in a manner that protects personal information and meets privacy regulations around the world, like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). With Airside's products and services, people are empowered to control their personal information with transparent consent protocols, while businesses enhance their products, decrease costs, and reduce the burden of complying with privacy regulations by appropriately managing sensitive information. Airside is headquartered in the Washington DC area. Learn more at: http://www.airsidemobile.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
