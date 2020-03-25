PERM, Russia, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the release of Magnifier AI 10.0! The new version uses artificial neural networks and machine learning groundbreaking image enlargement technologies. The update also offers full compatibility with macOS Catalina and Adobe 2020 and other changes. Upscale your photos by up to 800%!
AKVIS Magnifier AI is efficient image resizing software. It allows blowing up images into supersize prints without loss in quality.
Version 10.0 integrates innovative technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning for image enlargement! The neural network-based algorithms choose the best way to create images with perfect quality. Magnifier AI easily upscales pictures to super-resolution and produces stunning wall-sized images!
Also, the recent version offers full compatibility with Adobe 2020 and macOS 10.15, support for more RAW files, and better program's stability.
Download AKVIS Magnifier AI 10.0! The 10-day free trial is fully functional and can be used without activation.
The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Photoshop Elements.
AKVIS Magnifier AI Home sells for $89. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses. One license key allows activating and using the product on two computers.
The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Magnifier AI 10.0 for only $14.95.
For more details about AKVIS Magnifier AI, please visit akvis.com.
AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.
