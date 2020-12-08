With Appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Televised Special Honoring People Shaping the 'World We Want' Will Air Starting December 19th on NBC, MSNBC, CTV, Albavision, Digicel, Insight TV, Mediacorp, MTV International, SABC, SKY Media, TRACE Anglophone West Africa and Vodafone World Leader Finalists Include Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Chairwoman & Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima Country Hero Awardees Include Burnet Institute Director & CEO in Professor Brendan Crabb AC; Founder of Help A Girl Out in Yanique Brandford; Founder of Space2GroW Advocate Anab Mohamud; Co-Founder of Grupo Ecológico Sierra Gorda Martha Isabel Ruiz Corzo; Executive Director of Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER) Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi; Directors of the WISE Collective Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, Onica N. Makwakwa and Pinky Mgobozi; and Co-founder and Co-Director of Green New Deal Fatima Ibrahim