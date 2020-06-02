HIALEAH, Florida, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Hotel Revelación was created by Alex More. Alex is an author who hails from Quemado de Güines, in the Villa Clara province of Cuba.
Alex said this about his book: "Hotel Revelación is a novel based on real events and contains some fantasy. It is about a couple who accidentally lost their daughter and, due to this negligence, the couple started with many marital conflicts. The reason they come to an agreement? Divorce. But on the way to that divorce, something unexpected happens that changes their lives but before having to go through many tests of terror. At the end, a revelation arises where they are surprised."
Published by Page Publishing, Alex More's new book Hotel Revelación will let readers witness the relatable circumstances of a husband and a wife as they face the trial of separation in their marriage until they unveil a revelation that ultimately changes their lives.
Consumers who wish to embrace drama and learn insights from an overwhelming experience can purchase Hotel Revelación in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
