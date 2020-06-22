NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Jeopardy! host and television icon Alex Trebek will narrate his forthcoming audiobook THE ANSWER IS…: Reflections on My Life along with the show's record-setting contestant Ken Jennings. The audiobook will be available on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 simultaneous with the Simon & Schuster hardcover edition.
Since debuting as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week. Filled with illuminating personal anecdotes, revealing insights, and profound thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, and spirituality, THE ANSWER IS… is further evidence why Trebek has long been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.
Joining Trebek on the audiobook as co-narrator is Ken Jennings, who holds the Jeopardy! record for the longest winning streak, having won 74 consecutive games, and was recently crowned the "Greatest of All Time", defeating super-champions James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.
"I wanted to narrate as much of the book as I could, especially certain parts, but I was worried my voice would give out, so I asked if Ken Jennings would help me out. He graciously agreed, and now you can hear the stories as read by both of us," said Alex Trebek.
"It was a real honor to be asked to help with Alex's audiobook, but also a lot of pressure," said Ken Jennings. "Your pronunciation has to be impeccable when you're filling in for Alex Trebek!"
Wise, charming, and inspiring, the audiobook edition of THE ANSWER IS… is the perfect listening experience for any Jeopardy! fan, old or new.
