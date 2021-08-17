KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Alight Analytics will be featured on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies — a feat that only a small percentage of honorees accomplish.
Alight is ranked No. 4,140 on the list, which is being published this week by Inc. magazine. The Kansas City-based company develops end-to-end analytics solutions that help marketers measure, optimize and predict their performance.
The Inc. 5000 list is based on a company's revenue growth over the previous three years.
"I'm eternally grateful to our clients for their support, and I'm proud of our team for their exceptional efforts last year," said Matt Hertig, Alight's CEO and co-founder.
"At a certain point, we all got tired of referring to 2020 as 'an unprecedented time,' but it really was. Through all of the challenges, though, Alight continued to deliver industry-leading service, and it shows in how we performed as a business."
Alight's unified approach to analytics enables marketers to measure, optimize and even predict marketing outcomes with a single end-to-end platform. That platform, ChannelMix, is fully supported by the company's team of data scientists, developers and engineers.
With Alight's help, marketing teams can speed up their reporting processes, saving hundreds of hours each year, and easily tackle more advanced forms of analysis such as multi-channel attribution and marketing mix modeling.
While 2020 was difficult, Alight already had experience navigating a demanding business terrain.
"We launched Alight during the last big economic crisis in 2008, and the lessons we learned then helped us weather 2020, too," said Michelle Jacobs, Alight's president and co-founder.
"The most important thing was to focus on creating value for clients. We knew that if we kept plugging away, doing the right things day in and day out, that we'd find our way back to normal."
Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 places Alight among some of America's most innovative businesses. Zappos, Microsoft, Under Armour and Patagonia are all past honorees.
The complete Inc. 5000 list for 2021 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
ABOUT ALIGHT ANALYTICS
Alight Analytics is a leading provider of marketing analytics solutions. Alight's marketing intelligence platform, ChannelMix, delivers a holistic experience for tracking and measuring performance across all marketing and sales channels, while providing attribution and predictive intelligence to drive organizational growth.
