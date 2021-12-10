BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leo Gozbekian, a music industry photographer has introduced his first book, "All Access Concert & Backstage Photos, a Photo Essay of my Journey as a Music Photographer." A great coffee table addition, the book features over 600 photographs in 200 pages and includes numerous comments about artists and events from music industry insiders.
Gozbekian gives the reader a first-hand look onstage and an intimate look back stage at the most popular rock musicians over the past 50 years. The book covers many genres of music with full-color and black & white photos that include The Who, David Bowe, Billy Joel, Barenakedladies, Alanis Morissette, Cristina Aguliera, Kid Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Kanye West, Tina Turner, Iggy Pop, Lady Gaga, and numerous other artists.
Good fortune introduced Gozbekian to the music industry. Raised in the Boston area, when he was 20 years old he got a call to go to New York City to photograph The Who for Sunn Amplifier Company. "That's when I evolved from a fan into a music photographer," he said. That was the start of a 50 year journey where he worked for major record companies, radio stations, and venues with amazing access to concerts, backstage, and private events.
"All Access Concert & Backstage Photos, a Photo Essay of my Journey as a Music Photographer" is available from Amazon.com.
For more information contact:
Leo Gozbekian
(617) 543-0522
Email: leo@leog.biz
SOURCE Leo Gozbekian Photography