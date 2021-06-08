All American Entertainment (AAE) specializes in booking speakers and entertainment for the world's leading companies, organizations, and universities. Partnering with event professionals, AAE's experienced team provides exceptional service as an extension of any event planning team, efficiently managing the talent engagement with clients from start to finish. (PRNewsfoto/All American Entertainment)

All American Entertainment (AAE) specializes in booking speakers and entertainment for the world's leading companies, organizations, and universities. Partnering with event professionals, AAE's experienced team provides exceptional service as an extension of any event planning team, efficiently managing the talent engagement with clients from start to finish. (PRNewsfoto/All American Entertainment)

 By All American Entertainment

DURHAM, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) is pleased to announce that the company has been named to Business North Carolina's "Best Employers" list in 2021. Ranking 7th statewide in the small business category, this year's award winners were selected based on both company submissions and employee ratings of workplace culture, benefits, and incentive programs.

Hiring and retaining top employees to build a world-class service organization is imperative to our success.

AAE specializes in booking keynote speakers and entertainment for the event industry, which was severely and significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a challenging year in 2020, the team rose to the challenge and facilitated speakers for over 650 virtual events by the end of the year. AAE also finished the year with more employees than before the pandemic.

"Workplace culture is something that we focus on every single day," Margo Dunnigan, Chief Operating Officer, said. "To us, employees are our family. We are transforming our industry by building relationships with our event professional clients and speakers. Hiring and retaining top employees that have the desire and ability to build a world-class service organization is imperative to our success. I'm proud that we also have an exceptional retention rate; the majority of our employees have been with us for five years or longer."

In addition to this award, AAE has been recognized previously by the Triangle Business Journal and Inc. for workplace excellence.

Learn more about All American Entertainment:

About All American Entertainment

All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences.  As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world.  Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer.

For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit www.allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-american-entertainment-named-a-2021-best-employer-in-north-carolina-301306939.html

SOURCE All American Entertainment

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.