DURHAM, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) is pleased to announce that the company has been named to Business North Carolina's "Best Employers" list in 2021. Ranking 7th statewide in the small business category, this year's award winners were selected based on both company submissions and employee ratings of workplace culture, benefits, and incentive programs.
AAE specializes in booking keynote speakers and entertainment for the event industry, which was severely and significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a challenging year in 2020, the team rose to the challenge and facilitated speakers for over 650 virtual events by the end of the year. AAE also finished the year with more employees than before the pandemic.
"Workplace culture is something that we focus on every single day," Margo Dunnigan, Chief Operating Officer, said. "To us, employees are our family. We are transforming our industry by building relationships with our event professional clients and speakers. Hiring and retaining top employees that have the desire and ability to build a world-class service organization is imperative to our success. I'm proud that we also have an exceptional retention rate; the majority of our employees have been with us for five years or longer."
In addition to this award, AAE has been recognized previously by the Triangle Business Journal and Inc. for workplace excellence.
About All American Entertainment
All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer.
