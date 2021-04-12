CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Campus, which partners with leading, traditional higher education institutions to grow online enrollment and maximize market share, today announced that it was ranked No. 1 on Crain's Chicago Business' 2021 Best Places to Work list for medium sized employers and No. 14 overall. This is the 4th year in a row All Campus has been named to the list, and its first in the mid-sized company category as the organization continues to grow at record rates, increasing headcount by more than 20% over the past year.
"It's an honor to be chosen as the top mid-sized company to work for in Chicago. It's the ultimate team award and this recognition is a sincere testament to our team of exceptionally talented, hardworking employees who have accomplished so much over the past year," said Joe Diamond, CEO of All Campus. "Our employees loving what they do at All Campus is absolutely central to our success, and it's evidenced in a meaningful way by the students they help and our university partners. We listen closely and invest in our employees' needs because we believe a strong culture of support creates a better place to work and helps us recruit and retain the best people possible."
Over the past year, All Campus has expanded its work-life benefits to align with employee needs amid a tumultuous year of change within and outside of the workplace. All Campus provided staff with bonus PTO to alleviate burnout and ensure they would have ample time off in case of illness. The company also introduced additional diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming and training, and launched four employee resource groups: Rainbow Campus (LGBTQIA+), Unity in We (BIPOC), Strength in She (women) and Neurodiversity and Disability.
All Campus also expanded its support and offerings for its working parents, a critical area of focus for the organization. The company adjusted its PTO policy to allow employees to take time off in shorter increments, providing more flexibility during the day to support their children's virtual learning environments. The company also gave parents the option to use their professional and educational development credits on their children instead, allowing parents to tap into this credit to purchase technology or educational supplies, pay for a tutor or subsidize any additional childcare needs.
"Showing kindness, perseverance and speaking up are three of our company values that have proven to be essential to our employees and our success," said Heather Shulick, EVP of HR at All Campus. "By listening to our employees, exercising empathy, making adjustments when necessary and showing resilience along the way during a difficult year, we've been able to make All Campus one of the best places to work in Chicago – even without our physical office space. I'm so proud of this team, and look forward to continuing to grow while maintaining the culture that makes All Campus so special."
Crain's Chicago's Best Places to Work ranking evaluates Chicago-area companies based on confidential employee reviews and an independent assessment of policies and practices. For more information and the full 2021 list, please visit: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/best-places-work/best-places-work-2021.
To learn more about All Campus, please visit: http://www.allcampus.com.
About All Campus
All Campus creates value for leading universities by expanding their reach and cultivating relationships with students who seek to advance their lives through education. It offers comprehensive, tailored online program management (OPM) services, powered by industry-leading technology — all with the university's unique identity and brand top of mind. It has built its reputation on delivering measurable results, being an honest broker, and providing high levels of service to its two primary constituencies: prospective and enrolled students, and university administrators. All Campus' deep research, powerful insights and understanding of current job market and employer needs helps its partners tailor their offerings to optimize student outcomes and return on investment. The company's flexible payment and service options include bundled or unbundled offerings and fee-for-service management or a customized low and sustainable revenue share plan.
Media Contact
Allison Zullo, Walker Sands, for All Campus, 330-554-5965, allcampuspr@walkersands.com
SOURCE All Campus