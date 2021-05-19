FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to help revive and restore their local Frederick community, All Good Presents has created the All Good Giving Campaign to assist those struggling the most. This multi-platform fundraiser launches this spring with the All Good Presents team donating $1 for every car ticket sold to every All Good Presents show held at It's Showtime at the Drive-In. All Good Giving also provides "no-pressure" opportunities for fans to donate when they purchase their ticket, plus text to donate options in advance and at the show.
In an effort to reach as many neighbors as possible, three incredible non-profits were chosen based on the impact they have on the local community. Shows during the month of April benefited The Mental Health Association of Frederick County, shows during May will benefit the City of Frederick Maryland Food Bank and shows during June will benefit the Frederick Arts Council.
About the Events: Showtime at the Drive-In is a unique live music experience that allows fans to hang out in a socially distant drive-in setting. Guests enjoy a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch their favorite artists perform live on stage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Local food trucks and craft beverages are available for purchase in the Vendor Village, so come hungry! Tickets are sold by car for up to 4 people per vehicle. Special "5th wheel" tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.allgoodpresents.com
About All Good Presents:
Founded in 1996, All Good Presents is a Frederick, Maryland based grassroots promotion and production company devoted to uniting music lovers and touring artists in the Mid Atlantic.
