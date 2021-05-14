FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Star Orchestra performs at It's Showtime at the Drive-In this coming weekend, May 14, May 15 & May 16, 2021, brought to you by All Good Presents. Gates open at 4:30PM and shows start at 6:00PM. Tickets are still available for this Sunday May 16th for this special live performance at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This show is for all ages.
About the Artist: Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3,000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead's extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience.
Dark Star Orchestra offers much more than the sound of the Grateful Dead, they truly
encapsulate the energy and the experience. It's about a sense of familiarity. It's about a feeling
that grabs listeners and takes over. It's about that contagious energy...in short, it's about the
complete experience and consistent quality show that the fan receives when attending a Dark
Star Orchestra show.
About the Venue: Showtime at the Drive-In is a unique live music experience that allows fans to hang out in a socially distant drive-in setting. Guests enjoy a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch their favorite artists perform live on stage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Local food trucks and craft beverages are available for purchase in the Vendor Village, so come hungry!
Tickets are sold by car for up to 4 people per vehicle. Special "5th wheel" tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.showtimeatthedrivein.com
Community:
In an effort to help revive and restore their local community, All Good Presents created the All Good Giving Campaign to assist those struggling the most. This multi-platform fundraiser launches with the All Good Presents team donating $1 for every car ticket sold to every show plus providing "no-pressure" opportunities for fans to donate when they purchase their ticket or text to donate in advance or at the show. Funds from this show will benefit the City of Frederick Maryland Food Bank.
About All Good Presents:
Founded in 1996, All Good Presents is a Frederick, Maryland based grassroots promotion and production company devoted to uniting music lovers and touring artists in the Mid Atlantic.
For press inquiries email – info@allgoodpresents.com
