FREDERICK, Md., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grace Potter returns to It's Showtime at the Drive-In this Sunday, May 9, 2021. Gates open at 5:30PM and show starts at 7:00PM. Tickets are still available for this special live performance at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This show is for all ages, so bring the family for an evening to remember!
About the Artist:
Described by Spin as "one of the greatest living voices in rock today," Grace Potter has not only played every major music festival from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo and Rock in Rio, she's created her own thriving music festival, Burlington, VT's Grand Point North. Additionally, she's shared a stage with artists such as The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, and The Roots to name just a few. A three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist (two for 2019's "Daylight," one for her multiplatinum duet with Kenny Chesney, "You and Tequila"), Potter has also collaborated with the Flaming Lips for a Tim Burton film, and written and produced music for film and TV, including Disney's animated feature "Tangled" and the ABC animated holiday special "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice."
About the Venue:
Showtime at the Drive-In is a unique live music experience that allows fans to hang out in a socially distant drive-in style setting. Guests enjoy a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch their favorite artists perform live on stage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Local food trucks and craft beverages are available for purchase in our Vendor Village, so come hungry!
Tickets are sold by car for up to 4 people per vehicle. Special "5th wheel" tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.showtimeatthedrivein.com
About All Good Presents:
Founded in 1996, ALL GOOD PRESENTS is a Frederick, Maryland based grassroots promotion and production company devoted to uniting music lovers and touring artists in the Mid Atlantic.
