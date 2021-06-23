FREDERICK, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umphrey's McGee performs at It's Showtime at the Drive-In for 2 special shows on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and Wednesday, June 30, 2021 brought to you by All Good Presents. Gates open at 5:00PM and show starts at 6:30PM for both events. Tickets are still available for these special live performances at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. These shows are for all ages.
About the Artist: The music of Umphrey's McGee unfolds like an unpredictable conversation between longtime friends. Its six participants -- Brendan Bayliss [guitar, vocals], Jake Cinninger [guitar, vocals], Joel Cummins [keyboards, piano, vocals], Andy Farag [percussion], Kris Myers [drums, vocals], and Ryan Stasik [bass] -- know just how to communicate with each other on stage and in the studio. A call of progressive guitar wizardry might elicit a response of soft acoustic balladry, or a funk groove could be answered by explosive percussion. At any moment, heavy guitars can give way to heavier blues as the boys uncover the elusive nexus between jaw-dropping instrumental virtuosity and airtight song craft.
About the Venue: Showtime at the Drive-In is a unique live music experience that allows fans to hang out in a socially distant drive-in setting. Guests enjoy a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch their favorite artists perform live on stage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Bring your own food, cans, coolers and chairs and enjoy a great tailgate and concert at the same time. Tickets are sold by car for up to 4 people per vehicle. Special "5th wheel" tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person.
For tickets and more information, visit http://www.allgoodpresents.com
Community:
In an effort to help revive and restore their local community, All Good Presents created the All Good Giving Campaign to assist those struggling the most. This multi-platform fundraiser launches with the All Good Presents team donating $1 for every car ticket sold to every show plus providing "no-pressure" opportunities for fans to donate when they purchase their ticket or text to donate in advance or at the show. Funds from this show will benefit the City of Frederick Maryland Food Bank.
About All Good Presents:
Founded in 1996, All Good Presents is a Frederick, Maryland based grassroots promotion and production company devoted to uniting music lovers and touring artists in the Mid Atlantic.
For press inquiries email – ashley@allgoodpresents.com
Media Contact
Ashley Marie, All Good Presents, 443-340-2317, ashley@allgoodpresents.com
