The company's modernized logo encapsulates its continued mission of being the preferred franchise portal in the industry.
MIAMI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All USA Franchises, America's leading FREE online franchise directory, has refreshed its logo to encapsulate its continued mission of being the preferred franchise portal in the industry for investors and entrepreneurs looking to invest in a franchise, and for franchisors looking to sell franchises and have access to resources to help them operate at a more optimal level.
Robert Blankenship, the CEO of WebFindYou, launched All USA Franchises in 2018 to overcome the myriad of problems franchises face with the traditional "paid" model of other franchise directories. These problems range from first and foremost being paid and providing, most of the time, little to no value in return, and many franchisors aren't happy with the quality of leads. Upon cancelation, their profile is either removed or has an ugly "Listing Expired" across the franchise profile.
Furthermore, entrepreneurs and investors only see franchises that are willing to pay to be in front of them, which is not providing them with the best possible options for what they are looking for. In fact, it causes them to spend more time searching and analyzing other franchise directories and websites to find what they are looking for. Thanks to All USA Franchises, those inefficient days of searching and lack of results for franchisors are now a thing of the past.
Since its inception in 2018, All USA Franchises, also known as AUF, has quickly become one of the top franchise portals due to its FREE model. More importantly, its digital marketing is powered by the True Digital Marketing Technology of WebFindYou. This has allowed AUF to quickly become one of the top listings in search engines like Google and Bing for popular search terms by investors and entrepreneurs looking for franchise opportunities or information about a specific franchise.
"AUF many times outranks the actual franchisor's website when someone searches on Google and Bing for information related to that franchisor's offering," stated Robert Blankenship, the CEO of All USA Franchises. "In just the last 90 days, AUF has been seen over 3.4 million times for popular franchise searches on just the Google search engine alone."
Currently, AUF has more than 1,700 franchises registered in its database, and they are looking to eventually have all franchises in the country listed within its free portal. Franchisors are encouraged to create their free profile by visiting the List Your Franchise Now at All USA Franchises page. AUF also provides a franchise resource section for entrepreneurs, investors, and franchisors to find support from well-known franchise brokers, consultants, financiers, developers, and lawyers.
Users at AUF can filter their search by industry, initial investment, or keyword. They can also search for franchise events coming up across the United States. All franchise profiles in the directory include a general overview of the franchise, start-up costs, the benefits of investing in the franchise, videos, and more. Users can also add all the franchises that are of interest to them by using the convenient and time-savings option of pressing the "Add to Request List" button. This feature can be found on each franchise profile and allows them to add franchise opportunities in a shopping cart-style functionality. They can add their contact information and send it to all the franchises in their shopping cart all at once. This, therefore, saves the user time instead of having to contact each franchise individually.
Some of the popular industries listed on All USA Franchises include, but are not limited to, automotive franchises, entertainment franchises, construction franchises, beauty franchises, food franchises, pet services franchises, home services, retail franchises, and dozens of others.
To begin a franchise search today or to learn more about All USA Franchises, visit their website at https://www.allusafranchises.com.
Media Contact
Robert Blankenship, All USA Franchises, 786-837-8949, contact@allusafranchises.com
SOURCE All USA Franchises