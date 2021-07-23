TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clumsy Heart, a track produced by Bram Inscore, is an ode to embracing your quirks. Backed by twinkling xylophones and percussion beats that mimic the dreaminess in Alle's name, the song provides listeners with a whimsical beat about owning one's clumsiness and learning how to love their rough edges.

"This is who I am. This is me owning my quirkiness, my clumsy nature. It's me being vulnerable and open, being unsure if someone will like me, but showing up anyway – with no filter." -Alle

Alle's single is one to resonate with anyone who has confronted their uncertainties and insecurities head on. "Seeing people singing along with the words I wrote would be a dream come true. That these words inside your head can resonate with another human being blows my mind. Even if my music can make a positive impact for just one person, then I'll have done my part." -Alle

Song Credits: Bram Inscore, Jake Torrey, Alessia Rita Iorio, Samuel Gerongco, Robert Gerongco

