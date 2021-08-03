TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The songstress, who has written songs for hit artists like Little Mix, Ella Henderson, DVBBS, and many more has been loving the response to her highly anticipated debut 'Clumsy Heart'.
Clumsy Heart, a track produced by Bram Inscore, is an ode to embracing your quirks. Backed by twinkling xylophones and percussion beats that mimic the dreaminess in Alle's name, the song provides listeners with a whimsical beat about owning one's clumsiness and learning how to love their rough edges.
Anyone that knows Alle The Dreamer will tell you that she has always been just that – a dreamer. As a young girl, Alle used to sneak out of her elementary school classes to lock herself in the bathroom and belt out her favourite songs. Her favourite music growing up was jazz – listening to the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. Although Alle loosely describes her music as pop, putting her fluid blend of vintage and cutting-edge current influences and sounds into a one-size-fits-all box is impossible. Pushing boundaries and refusing to conform has always been integral to her development as she draws on diverse influences – including classic jazz balladeers, dream pop pioneers, and superstars like Billie Eilish and Kacey Musgraves – to create a distinctive sound of her own. Alle's diverse musical influences has led her to grow her network of co-writers and producers while travelling to LA and London to write and record with collaborators, making her mark in the music scene. With sole ownership of her masters, Alle will continue to release music through a company she co-founded, Alle Entertainment Inc. After releasing Clumsy Heart, her focus is now entirely on the 2021 release of her untitled debut album.
Alle's single is one to resonate with anyone who has confronted their uncertainties and insecurities head on. "Seeing people singing along with the words I wrote would be a dream come true. That these words inside your head can resonate with another human being blows my mind. Even if my music can make a positive impact for just one person, then I'll have done my part." -Alle
