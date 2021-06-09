SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, a recognized leader in the learning solutions development industry, was recently named a Top 20™ Custom Content Development Company by Training Industry. The recognition came for AllenComm's work in providing customized instructional course design and development, as well as impactful comprehensive learning solutions from the initial design phase to finished product implementation.
This year recognized learning content development providers also demonstrated above and beyond responsiveness to the needs of organizations during the COVID-19 necessitated transition to remote work.
"The quick response to the businesses' training needs during the pandemic has earned these companies a spot on this year's Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies List," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These providers enabled organizations to continue their employee training safely and effectively by developing engaging virtual learning experiences. Through the latest learning technologies and blended learning capabilities, their innovative solutions assisted clients worldwide."
"In a pandemic year, we were proud to maintain and exceed the needs of organizations to convert rapidly to remote learning. We remain committed to working with this country's most forward-thinking organizations to build tailored, performance focused, and enduring digital learning solutions," said Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO. "Receiving this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our teams and clients."
In order to receive the recognition, AllenComm had to demonstrate thought leadership in the learning services industry, as well as world-class design skill and a depth of technologies and delivery modalities to ensure impactful learning. The team differentiated itself through the number of awards it has received for providing services across industries.
Areas in which the AllenComm team demonstrated superior skill include:
- SME engagement
- Multimedia development
- Modular format design
- eLearning development
- Content conversion
- Competency to Content mapping
- Portfolio management
- Process documentation review
- Evaluation of training impact
The AllenComm team includes expert project managers, performance consultants; instructional designers; agency-level creatives, graphics designers, and writers; and in-house software developers. The depth and cross functionality of the AllenComm team means that they can streamline the process of building customized digital and in-person training solutions from start to finish.
"This year's Custom Content Development Watch List Companies have demonstrated unique capabilities that create engaging and comprehensive solutions for a variety of industries," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "Through virtual training, eLearning, simulations and games, these companies are prepared to create immersive content that aligns with businesses' training objectives."
About AllenComm
For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins over 40 awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of sales and compliance efforts.
