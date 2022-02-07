LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Way," the award-winning film written and directed by Dastan Khalili and produced by his Alliance of Light Films, has been picked up for international sales by iuviT Media Sales. The action-drama film, which opened for theatrical release on November 12, 2021 in Los Angeles and premiered on demand in the US on multiple platforms on January 4, 2022 by U.S. distributor Gravitas Ventures, stars actress/model Eli Jane ("Kong: Skull Island," "Get Hard," "Argo.") The international sales will be launched at the European Film Market in February and continue at Cannes in May. For trailer and more info, go to https://thewaymovie.com/.
Called an "an intense film about acceptance in the most extreme of places and circumstances" by Movieblogger.com, "The Way" was the winner of 36 domestic and international awards (New York Movie Awards, Paris Film Awards, IndieFest Film Awards, to name a few.) The film tells the story of Jane Arcs (Eli Jane), who was condemned to death after brutally killing her opponent in an underground street fight. Now, in just 24 hours, Jane will be executed for her crime. During her years on Death Row, Jane has undergone a major evolution under the tutelage of a fellow inmate and Qi Gong Master Xin (Joan Wong), learning the way of Qi Gong and ostensibly gaining supernatural abilities. As the day of her execution arrives, Jane embraces her punishment in the spirit of transformation. Max Stone (Kelcey Watson), Jane's boyfriend as well as correctional officer and part of the execution tie down team, has very different ideas. He is willing to do anything to save Jane. The story climaxes as the essence of spirit collides with the raw power of desire, ultimately bringing the audience full circle in seeing how both are essential to being human.
"We have had great response to the film in several international film festivals and are thrilled that iuviT will be marketing the film at the European Film Market, where I believe it will be extremely successful," says writer/director Dastan Khalili.
Says, Max Czertok, Head of Sales at iuviT, "With the film's positive reviews, multiple awards, and universal themes of love and redemption, as well as its exciting display of great fight scenes, we believe the film will attract the interest of buyers from around the world. We are thrilled to add 'The Way' to our lineup."
Dastan Khalili is an award-winning director, whose first feature film "Insomnia Manica," was called by the LA Times, "an elegantly shot mood piece set amid the downtown LA Lost crowd." He began his filmmaking career in 1995 after graduating with a BA form the Pomona University Theatre Academy. Khalili has a wide range of directing experience including feature films, documentaries, educational films, music, videos and theatre.
iuviT Media Sales https://www.iuvitmediasales.com is a content boutique based in Naples, Italy whose objective is the acquisition and sales of quality films, series and documentaries from all over the world.
For sales information, contact:
Max Czertok, Head of Sales, iuviT
http://www.iuvitmediasales.com
Follow us on Social Media:
@allianceoflightfilm
https://www.instagram.com/allianceoflightfilm/
https://m.facebook.com/allianceoflightfilms#_=_
Media Contact
Randi J Cone, Cone Media and Associates, +1 9177441528, randi@rconemedia.com
SOURCE Alliance of Light Films