In "The Hunted of the Haunted," the third installment in The Takeaway series, the Zoeks successfully escape from the Experimental Halls and go into hiding. But soon, a young woman seeking for help forces the Zoeks to make a tough decision. "The Hunted of the Haunted" is the creation of published author Allison Ince, a middle school reading teacher who is passionate about helping end modern-day slavery.
Ince writes, "I must admit this book will not be the easiest to read. The Zoeks will find themselves at the cries of those haunted by ghosts, desperate and hunted beings of hatred and pride. These fellow human beings are the essence of our jokes, fears, and titles. We as human beings often mistake stereotypes as culture, pride as survival, and discrimination as protection. The Zoeks must answer a call rarely cried by stony hearts and enter the eerie Experiment Halls. I challenge you, my dear reader, read on and untwine the secrets still held tight, and this time, dash into the world of the silently weeping, the hunted of the haunted."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison Ince's new book is a profound story about humanity, morality, and true compassion disguised as a thrilling tale of heroic teens hiding deep in the underbelly of the world.
View a synopsis of "The Hunted of the Haunted" on YouTube.
