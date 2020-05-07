SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As coronavirus restrictions loosen, AllTrails, the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors, is sharing ways people can safely get outside for mental and physical health.
"There's a lot to adjust to in this new normal, but what hasn't changed are the mental and physical health benefits that we can all achieve by simply spending time in nature," said Ron Schneidermann, CEO of AllTrails. "As a company, we're committed to encouraging everyone that time spent outside is an easily accessible yet powerful catalyst for healthy and resilient communities."
In partnership with its board of medical advisors, AllTrails notes that the following are ways that people can responsibly get outdoors for mental and physical health:
- Practice social distancing guidelines when on the trail. Walk single file to avoid overcrowding the path and keep moving to avoid unintentional bottlenecks.
- Bring a mask or bandana, even if it means only wearing it when passing others.
- To limit the spread of the virus, opt for outings on local trails rather than traveling to popular outdoor recreation destinations.
- Avoid trailheads with extensive parking lots, as these can attract large groups. If parking lots are full, consider exploring another trail.
- AllTrails data indicates that trail activity is busiest on the weekends during the late morning and early afternoon. Plan activities during quieter hours, such as on weekday mornings.
The AllTrails app also has several features that promote responsible social distancing outdoors:
- The trail traffic filter helps users identify trails that are less congested.
- The route-type filter locates loops, rather than out-and-back routes, for less contact with other trail-goers.
- The app also details trail length and difficulty. If users are capable and up for the challenge, harder and longer routes tend to be less crowded, particularly as the trail veers further from the trailhead.
As a champion of the mental and physical health benefits of the outdoors, AllTrails is committed to empowering people with the confidence to hit the trail safely and responsibly during this unprecedented time.
About AllTrails
AllTrails helps people explore the outdoors with the largest collection of detailed, hand-curated trail maps as well as trail reviews and photos crowdsourced from its community of over 20 million hikers, mountain bikers, and trail runners. AllTrails has the #1 Outdoors app for iOS & Android with more than 25 million mobile downloads and reaches over 50 million people each year through alltrails.com, the App Store, and Google Play. www.alltrails.com
For more information on AllTrails or the AllTrails iOS or Android mobile app please contact press@alltrails.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Meaghan Praznik
meaghan@alltrails.com