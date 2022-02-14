DENVER, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altamira launched a new way to discover art on its platform today. Think TikTok's algorithm for art.
For seasoned collectors and first-time art buyers alike, it can be hard to pin down exactly what they want in a work of art. Is it the style or color? The subject or the execution? Many just 'know when they know.' To get to this aha moment, they have to look at a lot of art.
For the discerning collector or first-time art buyer, "For You" on Altamira cuts down the work by recommending works of art users are more likely to have that aha moment with. Altamira leverages machine learning, so the more their users interact with the platform, the better the recommendations get.
"We've done a lot of listening to our users and for many of them, it's hard to know where to even start when they are thinking about buying a new work or just want to discover a new artist," said Michael Facchinello CEO at Altamira. "Currently, they are surfing Instagram hashtags and @mentions or crawling through large inventories just to get a starting point and then whittling down from there. With 'For You' we are serving individually tailored recommendations."
To start seeing art recommended for you, simply sign up on Altamira.art, take the quiz or upvote a few works of art. After that, the more you interact, the better the recommendations will be.
"I love art but don't really love finding new artists that I love. "For You,' helped me find some really great artists I can follow and buy from," said user Ian Reither.
To discover great art tailored to you, visit Altamira.art.
About Altamira
Altamira is a communal marketplace for art that helps artists connect with fans, critics and other artists to build their brand and sell their work. Through the platform, the community can vote on pieces they like, moving them further up the feed, and purchase any art on the site. Founded in November 2021, Altamira is headquartered in Denver. You can also find Altamira on Instagram and Twitter.
