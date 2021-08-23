BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine announced that AltaVista Strategic Partners has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
As always, the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets. However, this year's list is unique as the companies featured proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.
"2020 was a tough year for small businesses. With the exception of 2009, it was the most challenging year in memory," managing partner Ray McLaughlin stated. "It was additionally unique, as we needed to quickly adapt to added client needs and workplace restrictions. Teaming up with our clients, partners and employees allowed us to manage in this difficult environment."
Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"Making the fastest growing companies list was the last thing on our mind and it is crucial not to forget the companies and people that were negatively affected by the Pandemic," shared McLaughlin. "However, I would be remiss if I did not recognize our people and their dedication to exceed our clients' expectations. Additionally, this is our 5th year on the list and only 4% of companies have achieved that accomplishment. The commitment our team has put forth over the last 5 years has prevailed in good times and in bad. We are incredibly fortunate."
As a company expands, keeping up a high growth rate can be challenging. AltaVista has accepted this challenge year after year and continues to see exceptional growth. With a three-year growth rate of 73%, the team at AltaVista has proven their dedication to growth.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About AltaVista Strategic Partners
AltaVista is a full-service marketing agency specializing in the contracting demographic. They grow, optimize, and create opportunities for their clients by strengthening their marketing strategy through digital and database marketing.
CONTACT:
Erin Gilday
410.760.6680 x 102
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
To learn more about AltaVista Strategic Partners, please visit https://www.altavistasp.com/ or call us at (410) 760-6680. To receive more news and updates, please connect with us on social media at:
Media Contact
Aaron Hockel, AltaVista Strategic Partners, +1 (410) 760-6680 Ext: 104, aaron@altavistasp.com
SOURCE AltaVista Strategic Partners