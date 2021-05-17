BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alterra Advisors has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely and will be featured in the May/June 2021 Inc. issue.
"Alterra Advisors' success has its basis in our firm's culture. We are an extended family for both our team members and our clients. Because of the long-term commitment we make to our clients, we strive to build a team that will be a good fit for many years. In all things, we encourage balance and seek to support each other in development and well-being – personally and professionally. Our team, our clients, and our partners have all contributed to our success and we want to thank them." says Grant Monson, Founding Partner and CEO of Alterra Advisors.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees to be included in the 2021 Best Workplaces list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
