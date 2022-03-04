LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, AmazeVR and Megan Thee Stallion announced that tickets for Enter Thee Hottieverse, the first-ever virtual reality concert tour, are officially on-sale and available for purchase at AmazeVR.com.
Fans will experience "Enter Thee Hottieverse" in movie theaters and the tour will officially start in Los Angeles between April 5-10 before descending upon San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte and Washington, DC in the ensuing weeks before wrapping in New York City between June 30-July 3.
Megan's devoted fanbase – affectionately known as "Hotties" – will be able to put on the provided "Hottie Mounted Displays" (VR headsets), settle in, and hang out in the VR Hottieverse lobby before watching Megan. The VR concert performance will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist and AmazeVR originally announced the launch of the innovative virtual reality tour on Feb. 28. It marked Megan's first foray into VR, which she said would enable her fans to "watch me perform in a completely different and unique way" and would "make history with this experience."
AmazeVR is a leader in reimagining music experiences for VR. Incorporating proprietary high-definition, live-action capture with sophisticated computer-generated worlds that spring to life in VR, the Los Angeles-based company with offices in Seoul is focused on bringing fans an entirely new way to experience live music: not a concert film via headset or a cartoonish avatar playing music, but the perfect balance between reality and imagination that fans will love.
"We all want to feel closer to the artists who impact us," notes AmazeVR Co-CEO Ernest Lee. "VR lets us get that sense of proximity in ways that aren't limited to the usual concert formats. We can create something that feels real enough to touch and something that's wildly fantastic at the same time. Megan Thee Stallion's mix of creativity and intensity makes for perfect VR."
AmazeVR will ensure that every Hottie has access to a high-quality, shared experience. Aside from providing the VR headsets at each show, the AmazeVR staff will uphold the highest preventative standards to ensure the safety of guests and fellow staff members. All VR concerts will comply fully with local COVID regulations, and headsets and the theater will be sanitized thoroughly before and after every showing.
For more information on ticketing information, AMC Theatres locations and more, please visit AmazeVR.com.
Enter Thee Hottieverse US Tour 2022
AMC The Grove 14 – Los Angeles, CA – April 5-10
AMC Metreon 16 – San Francisco, CA – April 21-24
AMC River East 21 – Chicago, IL – May 5-8
AMC Parks at Arlington 18 – Arlington TX (Dallas) – May 12-15
AMC Willowbrook 24 – Houston, TX – May 19-22
AMC Southlake Pavilion 24 – Morrow, GA (Atlanta) – May 26-29
AMC Aventura 24 – Aventura, FL (Miami) – June 2-5
AMC Concord Mills 24 – Concord, NC (Charlotte) – June 16-19
AMC Hoffman Center 22 – Alexandria VA (DC) – June 23-26
AMC Empire 25 – New York, NY – June 30-July 3
About AmazeVR
AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in LA with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using a proprietary Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.
AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing through movie theaters and eventually at-home VR. For more information, visit https://amazevr.com/.
Media Contact
Jonathan Streetman, Rock Paper Scissors, inc., 6469210410, jonathan@rockpaperscissors.biz
SOURCE AmazeVR