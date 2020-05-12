GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the world's most recognized brands – Amazon, Apple, Beyoncé - registered with top-level domain (TLD) .dealer Domains last week during the launch of its sunrise period for trademarks. Retailers and dealers across all industries recognize the need to protect, promote, and defend their brands in today's all-digital world, and .dealer instantly signals authenticity and gives online shoppers confidence they are engaging with an approved dealer or retailer.
"We are thrilled with the early response to .dealer Domains among trademarks; brands like Rolex, Google, and Mercedes Benz clearly understand the value in protecting not just their own assets, but protecting their online customers as well," says Andy Macleay, co-founder of .dealer Domains. "As more businesses are forced to operate online, it creates more competition – legitimate and otherwise - which could lead to lost customers, missed revenue opportunities, and brand dilution. When consumers are looking for a brand or business online, they will easily find them and know it's legitimate with the .dealer domain."
.dealer was launched with the current and future state-of-the-internet issues in mind. Today, brands rely on the dealers and retailers that sell their products – from Patagonia apparel to iPhones to Kindles - to do so with integrity. The rise in online retailers has accelerated due to the pandemic which forced more businesses to operate, almost exclusively, online, resulting in a sea spray of lookalike businesses and a muddled search experience for consumers.
Looking ahead, there will be an inevitable future categorization of the internet. Just like area codes rolled out in the last century, so too will domain names emerge across the internet to direct traffic, automate searches, and support scalability.
"Consumers do much, if not all, of their research and shopping online, even for high priced goods like a timepiece or high-end kitchen appliance. It seems only logical to make that process as simple, intuitive and seamless as possible," continued Macleay. "Dealers must distinguish their brand or business among the millions of .coms."
The premium priced .dealer can be leveraged across multiple marketing platforms, from social media ads to radio to billboards. .dealer Domains is available exclusively to trademark holders until June 1, at which time registration will be open to general availability. The premium pricing model is designed to maintain the availability of desirable domains for dealers at one flat fee.
About .dealer Domains
.dealer Domains is a new domain registry focused on brands who are looking to differentiate themselves among the commodity of .com's. The company will launch globally on June 24, 2020, and be available to trademark holders beginning on March 25, 2020. .dealer Domains is owned by Intercap Registry Inc., which owns and operates leading internet media businesses with a vision of building long term value, trust, and credibility. For more information or to begin your registration process, email ask@get.dealer or visit www.get.dealer