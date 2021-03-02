BURLINGTON, Vt., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Streaming from the basement of Amber LeMay's pandemic hideaway in Burlington, Vermont, Amber Live! will celebrate it's one year anniversary and 53rd show on March 21st! Never missing a week, the little drag-queen-talk-show-that-could has been streaming every Sunday night with a lineup of interesting and famous guests, and fans are loving it. As Amber likes to say, "What the hell else are ya gonna do right now?"
When the pandemic began, Amber LeMay, who normally lives at the Hot Damn Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, VT, was trapped in the basement of alter ego Bob Bolyard.
To fight the boredom of lockdown, Bob and Russell Dreher teamed up to figure out how to create an artistic outlet for themselves online. Russell started out behind the scenes producing the show from his Astoria, Queens apartment, while Amber put her relaxed Vermont charm to work on the guests.
Amber Live! has seen an impressive roster of guests, including
1) K Trevor Wilson, Comedian and Squirrely Dan on Letterkenny
2) Hal Sparks from Queer as Folk and Talk Soup
3) John Fetterman, outspoken Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania
4) Mike Houston ("Lee Dixon") from Orange is the New Black
5) Francois Clemmons ("Officer Clemmons") from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood
6) Francis Legge from Season 5 of Master Chef
7) Ben Brainard, Comedian and Florida Man
8) PA State Rep. Brian Sims
9) Drag legend Sherry Vine
10) Drag comedian Miss Richfield 1981
and many more.
As the weeks passed, Amber's guests have come from all over the United States as well as Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and even Australia. Even with the ability to reach around the globe, Amber still strives to bring on a variety of Vermont residents, so as to share the quirky culture of Vermont with the world.
Over time the show's cast has grown to include a number of regulars.
- Russell, the producer, also serves as co-host, appearing each week at various times throughout the show and unleashing "Amber Alerts" on an unsuspecting host when surprises occur.
- Rocco Zamboni brings his signature Long Island Italian wit combined with an occasional video and tales of reading erotic novels to nurses during COVID.
- JaQ, who wrote and performs the show's theme song, manages viewer chat and shares the funniest and best of them at the end of each week's show
- Amber's cousin Lucy Belle LeMay, a foreign exchange student from Mississippi, beauty queen, and the reigning Ms. Beaver Pond, showcases her cocktail and cooking talents in a segment called "Bitchin' in the Kitchen."
- Most recently, NYC drag queens Angela Mansberry and Sherry Poppins came on board to "Pass The Tea", a weekly review of RuPaul's Drag Race.
- And from time to time, Amber welcomes other wacky residents of Beaver Pond, VT who stop by to perform or chat about the goings on at the Hot Damn trailer park. Amber Live! has hosted several reviews of talent from Beaver Pond, as well as creating a get-out-the-vote special featuring 25+ performers called "Don't Blow It. Vote!
