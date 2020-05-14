BETHESDA, Md., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBI® Skincare, a trusted name in the beauty industry for more than 50 years, announces the launch of its first-ever search for The Next Great Face of AMBI to find true beauties representing diverse ethnicities and multiple backgrounds, embodying the unique beauty and inclusivity of the American multicultural community. Tapping the modeling expertise of Cynthia Bailey as the Model Mentor Judge, and The Bailey Agency for talent, the brand will be looking for the next great American Beauty to become the Face of the Brand for an unprecedented interactive brand collaboration.
With the model search and new campaign, AMBI Skincare is thrilled to empower women and men of every hue and shade to reclaim their own definition of beauty. "All of us at AMBI are committed to expanding the beauty conversation around people of color. The launch of The Next Great Face Search strategically facilitates this commitment like none other. We are searching coast to coast for the next great beauty . . . who also just happens to be a person of color," says Tauro Jenkins, Head of Business.
The model search runs through May 26th, 2020. To enter, consumers are challenged to upload a one-minute "I am AMBI Beautiful…" video via their Instagram and Facebook accounts, documenting a testimonial of why they should win, and using #FaceofAmbi while tagging 5 friends that are AMBI Beautiful too. From the first round of entrants, Top 100 Quarter Finalists will be selected on June 4th and AMBI Skincare Super Fans will be invited to vote to choose their Top 25 Semi-Finalists who will be treated to a virtual Meet & Mix with Cynthia Bailey for a part interview/part model mentor session. Following those sessions, both AMBI Skincare and The Bailey Agency will conduct final interviews to choose the Top 10 Finalists, and then 3 winners will be selected and announced on July 31st. The model search is open to all people of color over the age of 18.
The winning models will each receive a financial stipend in the amounts of $3k, $2k and $1k, respectively, as well as a year's worth of AMBI Skincare and a 3 Day, 2 Night stay for a Model Photo Shoot with Cynthia Bailey to be featured in a digital campaign.
AMBI is also thrilled to have Cynthia Bailey and The Bailey Agency on-board as partners for the Search. As a model and entrepreneur, Bailey represents the essence of the brand – a true beauty inside and out – who will lend her expertise in forging new opportunities within the multicultural community.
"I have always been a big fan of AMBI Skincare, from both using the product and seeing results, to watching how the brand has evolved over the years. I thought it would be a natural fit to partner with a brand with a history as rich as AMBI, and which has resonated with consumers for many years, especially during times like we live in right now. AMBI is working to help women and men of every shade realize that they are intrinsically beautiful, and I'm excited to be a part of that," says Cynthia Bailey.
Instagram & Facebook: @AMBISkincare
#TheNextGreatFaceSearch
#FaceofAmbi
About AMBI® Skincare
AMBI® is Scientifically Proven Skincare for Skin of Color. Introduced in 1966, the brand has always catered to the skincare needs of People of Color — with cleansers and moisturizers formulated to provide smooth, even-toned, flawless-looking skin. The AMBI brand is best known for its dermatologist-recommended fade creams, which help fade dark spots and skin discoloration.
