SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency, has promoted Philip Anast to the position of General Manager, the agency announced today. Anast is a PR agency veteran with more than two decades of experience in account leadership and executive roles at B2B, healthcare/health IT and technology agencies. In alignment with Amendola's policy to promote from within, Anast previously served as a Senior Account Director at Amendola, providing strategy and oversight for numerous client accounts over the past three years.
As General Manager, Anast is taking on a number of leadership roles. On a daily basis, he handles employee and client relations, and is managing agency-wide best practices. He also manages major agency projects and evaluates and implements new products and services that expand the agency's digital marketing, social media and analytics capabilities.
"Philip has built an impressive career at PR agencies of all sizes and is ideally suited for the role of Amendola's General Manager," said Jodi Amendola, founder and CEO of Amendola Communications. "He's objective, solutions-oriented, and cares about agency employees and clients. Philip is not only an exceptional account director, he also brings to the table strong managerial experience."
In addition to his General Manager role, Anast serves as strategist for a number of accounts.
Anast has served in senior positions in large and small agencies over the years. Prior to joining Amendola, Anast was Vice President at Chicago-based PR firm Tech Image. During his 15-year tenure there, Anast was instrumental in managing client programs, providing strategic counsel, pitching new business, growing client relationships, teaching best practices and managing finances.
During his prolific career, Anast has provided public relations expertise to clients such as HP, Language Analysis Systems, Motorola, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kaufman Hall, Vocera, Capsule Technologies, Lightbeam Health and others.
"I'm pleased to step into the role of General Manager at Amendola. I see Amendola growing on multiple levels—including our client portfolio, service offerings and account director and support teams," Anast said. "My chief goal for the new role is to set us up for success as we expand our footprint in public relations, digital and content marketing, and social media."
About Amendola Communications
Amendola is an award-winning, national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known established brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.
