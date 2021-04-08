CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.O.L. Surprise!™, no. 1 Toy Property* has new research showing more US families have turned to kitchen dance parties with 65 percent of households enjoying more in-home discos - complete with dad-dancing and wooden spoons for microphones - over the last year than ever before and 49 percent of the 2000 Americans polled saying a kitchen disco is now a regular weekend occurrence.
The new research celebrating the launch of the new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy line reveals several interesting details about these at home discos:
- Saturday night at 6pm is the most popular time for families to shake their booties.
- The number one song on the kitchen disco list is Queen's iconic anthem, Bohemian Rhapsody (35 percent).
- In second place is Justin Timberlake's funky Can't Stop the Feeling (33 percent), followed by the uplifting Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye (30 percent)
- 89 percent of households confess they can't get enough of dancing together in the kitchen during the weekend.
- 29 percent admit that they try to keep their parents up to date on the latest music and how to bust a move - but it's just no use.
- Three in 10 parents are being introduced to the wonders of TikTok, with U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer the number one dance taught to parents by their children (33 percent), followed by Savage Love by Jason Derulo (32 percent), and Toosie Slide by Drake (30 percent).
Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, conducted the research as part of the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy launch, said, "Dancing is always something that has brought people together from around the globe. We love that our toys have inspired our fans, parents and children, to find escape and joy together in kitchen disco parties, and that they have embraced dance as a way to connect no matter what is happening in the world around them."
The survey found that 42 percent of kids still think dad's moves are embarrassing and 37 percent claim mom's moves are just as bad. However, 67 percent say that despite this, they still love to have a dance with their parents at home, although 26 percent wouldn't be caught dancing with them in public.
As for the parents, two thirds (64 percent) said dancing with their kids had lifted their spirits over the last year, with 82 percent agree being able to bust some moves together always cheers them up and helps improve their mood, and over half having used dance parties as a fun way to let off steam (55 percent). Plus, 26 percent of families are taking things to the next level and have pulled out all the stops to turn the kitchen into a home disco, complete with flashing lights and decorations to bring the party to life.
The research was conducted as part of the launch of the new L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance toy line, which includes the L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance O.M.G. Fashion Dolls, L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Dance Dance dolls, and the L.O.L Surprise!™ Dance Machine. The sewries is officially available to buy now from all major retailers.
THE 20 GREATEST KITCHEN DISCO SONGS OF ALL TIME ACCORDING TO AMERICANS
1.
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
35%
2.
Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake
33%
3.
Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye
30%
4.
Happy - Pharell Williams
28%
5.
Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars
28%
6.
Shake If Off - Taylor Swift
27%
7.
Crazy in Love - Beyonce
26%
8.
Hey Ya - Outkast
25%
9.
Dancing Queen - Abba
23%
10.
I Want to Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston
23%
11.
Believe - Cher
21%
12.
Wannabe - Spice Girls
20%
13.
I will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
18%
14.
Don't Worry Be Happy - Bobby McFerrin
18%
15.
Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns and Roses
18%
16.
Buffalo Soldier - Bob Marley and the Wailers
18%
17.
My Name is - Eminem
18%
18.
Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg
18%
19.
Toxic - Britney Spears
16%
20.
Staying Alive - the BeeGees
15%
