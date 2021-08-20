ASHFORD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecticut-based independent filmmakers Michael Maglaras and Terri Templeton of 217 Films announce with pleasure that on August 19, 2021 Sir Kenneth Clark has been honored in London with an English Heritage London Blue Plaque.
Kenneth Mackenzie Clark (1903-1983) was an eminent scholar, writer, arts administrator, television executive, and one of the foremost lecturers and thinkers of his time. For Americans, he is best remembered for his monumental achievement Civilisation.
"We are delighted that the great people at English Heritage in London have made this happen," said Maglaras. "We had approached them almost five years ago about the idea that Kenneth Clark should be honored for his contributions not only to the cultural life of London but also to the advancement of Western civilization. Today is a very happy day."
"Our new film 'Civilisation and America' celebrates the 50th anniversary of the American premiere of Clark's groundbreaking thirteen-part BBC television series Civilisation," added Terri Templeton. "Clark has been our inspiration and guiding force throughout all of the films we've made."
"Civilisation and America" is currently having its virtual premiere sponsored by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. through August 24. For more information, go to: https://www.nga.gov/calendar/film-programs/spring-2021/civilisation-america.html
"English Heritage is the foremost caretaker of the true heritage of England," said Michael Maglaras. "Since 1986, it has managed London's famous Blue Plaques series…and as one wanders throughout London, you see these wonderful plaques, placed attractively on buildings throughout the city, commemorating the lives of citizens who have contributed to literature, the arts, science, commerce, and the whole diversity of human experience."
Sir Kenneth Clark's Blue Plaque is located at 30 Portland Place, where he and his wife Jane and their children lived during the time when he became the youngest director of London's National Gallery.
"Our film celebrates Western civilization and commemorates its most ardent and persuasive spokesman, Kenneth Clark," said Maglaras. "Clark has now, finally, achieved his rightful place alongside other notable women and men who have made London the greatest city in the world."
"Sir Kenneth Clark was not only a superb art historian and broadcaster, but also a curator, collector, patron, writer and campaigner. He was a consummate communicator and skillfully used film as a tool of mass communication – most notably in the landmark TV series Civilisation, which demonstrated his firm belief in access to the arts for all. We are delighted to honor him with this blue plaque," said Dr. Rebecca Preston, Blue Plaques Historian at English Heritage.
For more information about 217 Films:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/civilisationandamerica/462208093
http://www.two17films.blogspot.com
For more information about English Heritage:
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/
Media Contact
Tami Burke, 217 Films, +1 (207) 838-0816, tamikennedy1@gmail.com
SOURCE 217 Films