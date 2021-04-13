BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA), a nonprofit organization focused on promoting internationalization and equity in higher education, announced today the launch of its new membership and benefits program. Membership levels enable individual faculty and administrators, academic departments, and entire institutions to join a global network of post-secondary professionals.
AHEA's membership program supports the very purpose of an institution – effective teaching and learning. Through AHEA's unique offerings, members can collaborate on a global scale, partake of resources created to nurture faculty development and advancement, and utilize Quality Assurance Measures (QAM) designed by accreditation professionals to strengthen academic offerings, articulation agreements and credentialing.
"We see higher education through an international lens," said Karli Grant, President of AHEA. "Our members will be able to collaborate on a variety of academic and student success-related projects including the co-development and co-teaching of curriculum to multinational virtual and physical classes. But it is not just about building a global classroom. Our members have access to professional resources including mentoring, a best practices library, and scholarship and grants to assist with faculty development."
Highlights of the AHEA membership benefits include:
- Collaboration and Networking with project partner matching services, forums, and guided processes that ensure quality outcomes
- Benchmarking and Data Services including member PulsePolls and surveys, as well as peer institution analysis
- Professional Development Resources encompassing templates, sample documents, a multi-media best practices library, professional conferences and events, scholarships and grants funding
- Premium Services comprised of on-ground to online course conversion services, QAM accreditation preparation consulting, and our Global Engagement Dashboard
"In addition to all of these programs and services, AHEA members have exclusive use of a cloud-based solution which is designed to foster collaboration through a shared workspace and virtual classroom," said Grant. "This platform eliminates geographic borders and technology barriers, and reduces dependency on high-priced yet disparate systems in use between collaborators. Providing technology as part of our membership benefits reflects our mission to drive equity in higher education, and we are excited to offer such a valuable service to our members."
About AHEA
American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA) is founded with the mission to drive equity in higher education by connecting the global community through international collaboration and learning experiences. Through its partnerships with colleges and universities around the world, the nonprofit organization contributes to the development of future leaders worldwide through internationalized education, lifelong learning, and universal credentialing.
To learn more about AHEA's membership initiative, visit https://www.ahealliance.org/join-ahea/.
Media Contact
Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-360-0866, brooke@cornerstonepr.net
SOURCE American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA)