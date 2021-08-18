MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Paper Optics has announced the release of a new resource on how the human brain sees 3D. This guide explores the science behind 3D images, patterns in the visual cortex, the pathways of the cortex, and the future for understanding how the human brain processes 3D elements.
Two of the important components in allowing the brain to view 3D images are the dorsal and ventral pathways. The dorsal pathway is responsible for processing spatial, attention, and action details, while the ventral pathway is responsible for object recognition. Together, these pathways allow the human brain to see 3D images.
Although the brain has to go through several complex steps to process 3D images, the steps occur almost instantaneously. According to American Paper Optics, "This seemingly simple process of seeing in 3D is actually quite the complicated series of processes, systems, pathways, and renderings all brought together in a fraction of a second."
This resource provides further information on the science behind how the human brain is able to process 3D images. To learn more about how the human brain views 3D, visit American Paper Optics here.
About American Paper Optics:
Founded in 1990, American Paper Optics is one of the leaders in the 3D industry. They have a number of innovative 3D products but are best known for 3D glasses. American Paper Optics offers 14 different types of specialty paper 3D glasses in an unlimited number of frame shapes.
Media Contact
Jason Lewin, American Paper Optics, (901) 381-1515, Jason@3dglassesonline.com
SOURCE American Paper Optics