SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMERICAN RECORDER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. INTRODUCES NEW ALLCAST™ VIDEO CONFERENCING, WEBINAR and PODCAST SYSTEM
American Recorder Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacture of boutique RECORDING, PRO AUDIO and MUSIC ACCESSORIES is now shipping the ALLCAST™, their first all-in-one, full-featured audio/video interface system that provides seamless integration with MAC and PC computers and is compatible with Zoom, Go to Meeting, Microsoft Teams, Webex and other online conferencing apps.
The ALLCAST includes everything a user needs for high quality video conferencing & webinars; a USB Microphone, HD Webcam, 6" Ring Light and USB Hub, all smartly integrated into a Multi-Function Monitor Stand that can support single or dual monitor configurations. Simply set up the ALLCAST to an existing computer and monitor.
The studio-grade USB Condenser Microphone delivers superb sound for both voice and instruments. The cardioid polar pattern rejects extraneous sounds from the sides or rear. The microphone mounts to a customized extension arm that extends the microphone toward the user when in use and then retracts back and away from the user when idle, keeping the working area clutter free and clear of wires and cables.
The self-adjusting HD Webcam provides 1080P resolution for clear and crisp video images while the Dual-Mode, 6" Ring Light allows selection between daylight or incandescent color temperatures, as well as an intensity level adjustment, assuring the best light and hue for natural skin tones. Both the light and webcam are strategically mounted on a special swivel mount that will adjust both webcam and light in tandem.
The Multi-Function Monitor Stand not only supports the mic, light and webcam, but also functions as a traditional monitor stand, capable of supporting both single or dual monitors use, up to 27". In addition, the stand includes all hardware for desktop, clamp or gromet mounting, allowing the user to modify their ALLCAST mounting configuration when needed. All microphone and light controls are conveniently located at the end of the stand's extension arm.
All ALLCAST™ devices (mic, light, webcam) are Plug and Play technology, so no extra drivers are needed and will work with virtually all MAC and PC computers. All devices connect to the included USB Hub that mounts to the back of the stand and only requires a single USB Cable (included) that connects to the computer, eliminating all those excess wires and freeing up the computers USB ports.
As the "remote work and education" trend continues to grow and shows no signs of slowdown, the ALLCAST™ is the perfect solution for those users looking to improve their presentation quality, as well as functionality and workspace ergonomics. The ALLCAST™ has a MSRP of $429.95. Additional information can be found on our web site: http://www.AmericanRecorder.com.
Based in Simi Valley, California, American Recorder Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1977 and manufactures accessory products for the music and electronics industry. For more information contact Alan Adelstein, 805-527-9580 or email
