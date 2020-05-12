CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Writers Museum, the country's first museum solely devoted to celebrating American writers and their works, adds to its growing virtual program schedule with New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Finney Boylan presenting her latest memoir Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs, with special guest Kathy Griffin. The event will be streamed live online via Zoom on Wednesday May 13, 2020 from 3:00PM – 4:30PM CDT. This event is free with RSVP at AmericanWritersMuseum.org.
In her book, Jennifer explores her growing understanding of friendship, relationships, and gender identity across seven stages of her life, as reflected in the dogs who were there each step of the way.
Jennifer Boylan is the author of fifteen books and is the inaugural Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University. Her op/ed column, Men & Women appears in the New York Times on alternate Wednesdays. Jennifer's 2003 memoir She's Not There: a Life in Two Genders has the distinction of being the first bestselling work by a transgender American.
The event also features special guest two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin. Guests can sign up for the event at AmericanWritersMuseum.org and purchase Jennifer's book through bookstore partner Seminary Co-op.
Media contact:
Ryan Arnold
239712@email4pr.com
312-600-7380