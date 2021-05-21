BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The workplaces of Berman Law Group in Boca Raton, FL, are situated in a 50,000-square-feet constructing a pair miles (give or take) off the southeast coast of Florida. Offices, assembly rooms, and varied different workspaces for 17 attorneys and 100 whole staff are contained right here. So is a full reproduction courtroom, full with a raised choose's bench and 12-member jury field, for holding mock trials and shows. But's it's the 15,000-square-foot, decked-out gymnasium that really units this place other than different regulation corporations.
It right here's, at The Berman Team (TBT) Gym, that equivalent twin legal professionals Russ and Ted Berman meet at noon-sharp each Monday by way of Friday for an intense hour-long exercise. Needless to say, most legal professionals aren't fairly so diligent of their coaching, particularly ones working 80-plus hours per week operating a agency as profitable as BLG.
Their time within the gymnasium is paying off. If there was such a title because the "Fittest Twin Lawyers in America," the 41-year-old Bermans would personal it, evidenced by lean, muscular physiques at 5'11," 175 (Russ) and 190 kilos (Ted).
It's not all for present. For the Berman twins, being match separates them from their counterparts, helps shatter the everyday lawyer stereotype, and total makes them higher attorneys.
"It's an old motto that I've always lived by: You look good, you feel good, you play good, you get paid good," says Ted Berman, making use of a typical athlete mindset to his personal occupation. "People have an image of what they think a lawyer looks like, and we're breaking that mold. You say 'attorney' and people think of some guy with gray hair, maybe in his 60s, who probably has no personality. That's not us. We're young guys, super aggressive, and energetic, which is a different mold."
They could also be breaking stereotypes, however Russ and Ted Berman nonetheless have quintessential lawyer workloads. Their workdays begin at 6:30 a.m. and go effectively into the night, even after they've left the workplace. The Berman Law Group focuses on catastrophic harm claims and spends quite a lot of time in courtroom, with an estimated 400 to 500 circumstances in energetic litigation.
They're further busy nowadays with two high-profile class motion lawsuits: one towards China for its position within the COVID-19 pandemic (the primary lawsuit of its type), and the opposite taking over giant sugar firms for poisonous sugarcane burning in Florida's Glades area. "Me and Ted are 24/7 guys," says Russ.
Striking a work-life stability isn't straightforward for the Bermans, however it's completely vital. Because as pushed as they're to develop their agency, "being dads is our number one priority," says Russ, who has 5 kids (Ted has two). "We make sure we're at everything for our kids. Starting early in the morning gives us the ability to get the work done in the office and then leave early if needed. I'll take off at three o'clock to go watch my son's varsity baseball game, but while I'm at the game I'm working on my phone or laptop. I have a three-and-a-half-month-old daughter, so I make sure I'm home at a certain time to hold her and play with her. The key is starting early and keeping to a schedule."
Whether they go away the workplace noon or keep late engaged on a case, the Berman's 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. appointment is about in stone. They don't exit to lunch. Instead, they meet their CFO and childhood pal Marc Muscarella at TBT Gym for an intense, environment friendly 50-minute coaching session. This isn't an non-obligatory factor that will get postponed or canceled if work is hectic. Work is all the time hectic at Berman Law Group. Come midday, coaching takes precedent.
"If you don't make working out a religious thing, it won't happen," says Russ. "We make sure we're there at 12 o'clock, whatever else is going on."
TBT Gym is a personal, invite-only facility stocked with free weights, commercial-grade machines, practical power equipment (plyo bins, drugs balls, resistance bands, and many others.), and a discipline turf space for athlete-based coaching. The Bermans and Muscarella use all of it, mixing up their exercises continuously to construct lean muscle, get stronger, and enhance total conditioning. They obtain this by way of quite a lot of methodologies: heavy weights and low reps, mild weights and excessive reps, multi-exercise HIIT circuits, and so on.
"We're not talking and goofing around in the gym," says Russ. "Our workouts are fast-paced and intense. We get our work done and then we're out, back to the office."
"It's a great way to break up the day," says Ted. "It allows you to take a mental break from what you've already accomplished that morning, and then mentally prepare yourself and refocus for the rest of your day."
The Berman twins' dedication to well being and health extends far outdoors the gymnasium.
To their diet: Both comply with wholesome, however not overly restrictive diets, with Ted adhering to a 16/8 intermittent fasting scheme throughout the work week.
Both their wives are enormous health fanatics as effectively: Ted's spouse Deborah is a former NPC Bikini competitor and IFBB professional, and the 2 have a formidable house gymnasium that got here in particularly useful throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns. Russ' spouse LeAnn, a former skilled mannequin who you will have seen on TV or in magazines, additionally lives the wholesome life-style. Both ladies keep match and promote the life-style to their youngsters.
Their dedication to the gymnasium rubs off on the BLG tradition, the place lots of the staff on the agency make the most of the on-site TBT Gym. "It ends up being a trickle-down effect," says Ted. "Because of the way we carry ourselves and the things our staff and associate attorneys see us do in our daily lives, they start to replicate that as well."
And in fact, to the Bermans' standing as two of the fastest-rising attorneys in Southeast Florida. The twins seem in native adverts for the agency, the place presentability and projecting confidence are important. On a day-to-day foundation, being in form helps immediately with their job calls for.
"Feeling good physically promotes doing good work," says Russ. "Having a positive attitude, being able to get things done, having an increase in energy levels, being able to efficiently deal with your responsibilities — there's a lot that spills over into your professional life just from being fit and eating right."
This outlook is such a departure from archetypal regulation agency tradition, the place work is all the time high precedence and well being and household take a backseat, that the Bermans are sometimes pigeon-holed into different occupations.
"I've literally had people ask me what I do for a living, and when I say I'm an attorney, they're like, 'No, you're not,'" says Ted. "They just don't believe it. They think we're into other things, something related to fitness or finance or whatever else. They just don't see us as attorneys. We really don't fit that mold, but the mold is changing."
