“Our purpose at BMO is to boldly grow the good in business and life, and we’re very happy to help bring the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, a treasured holiday tradition and the unofficial start of the holiday season, to so many Chicagoans,” said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. The 30th annual tree-lighting parade returns to Michigan Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort.