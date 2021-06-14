LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eclectic singer/songwriter Amigo The Devil has announced an extensive tour that will run from late-Summer until late-Fall, beginning on August 18th in support of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Born Against.
To celebrate his return to live performances, Amigo The Devil has released his acoustic rendition of "Murder At The Bingo Hall" online for fans. The performance was captured while isolated from the rest of the world eight stories beneath the ground inside of a cave. The eerie backdrop provides the perfect setting for Amigo's satirical fast paced delivery. Watch the live rendition of "Murder at the Bingo Hall" online at https://youtu.be/uHDzYr3hcx0.
"The song 'Murder At The Bingo Hall' is a tongue-in-cheek, first person account of a fiercely competitive, and somewhat paranoid, gamer who takes his bingo a little too seriously," muses Kiranos. "While the title of the track may imply a possible homicide, the figurative murder signifies the protagonist's triumph over his opponents with his weapons of choice, the dabber and the bingo card. The intensity of the rhythm builds as he inches closer to victory one square at a time, until he jumps up and screams, 'someone should call the cops! I'm killing it.' Just when he begins to feel comfortable, the momentum starts to plateau as he sings, 'Then the room got quiet... My breath was still... It gave me the feeling in my chest, that tightness, that only losing everything will. The game begins now.'"
"I wanted to write a song about Bingo because everyone loves Bingo. If you don't, that means you're more grumpy than old grumpy ass people who play it....that says something," he added. "Using minimal instrumentation. With only three players on it — Beau Bedford (keys/organ) Paul Grass (drums/percussion) and myself on guitar and vocals....and breathing?...I'd say the result is a lot bigger than the package it's in."
The 50+ date run will circle the US starting in Santa Fe, NM on August 18th running through November culminating in a hometown show November 16th in Austin, TX celebrating the city-sanctioned and mayor-certified Amigo The Devil Day. The tour's final stop brings the tour and the album full circle ending in Dallas, TX, where Amigo The Devil recorded Born Against at Modern Electric studio with Beau Bedford.
Colorado-based outlaw alt-folk group Tejon Street Corner Thieves will serve as direct support to Amigo The Devil throughout the tour, with the addition of Stephanie Lambring on the first leg and IV and the Strange Band on the second leg. Coleman Williams, aka IV, is the son of Hank Williams III and the fourth generation of the Hank Williams' line. See full list of tour dates below.
Released in April, Born Against firmly established Amigo The Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) as a masterful storyteller and fearless raconteur who can make you think, make you laugh, make you unsettled or make you cry, sometimes all in the same song. He is a diverse and cinematic songwriter with an emotive vocal range who challenges us to look at ourselves as human beings, the good, the bad and the unusual. Kiranos is a fiery and passionate performer who fully engages his audiences, and they fully engage him often making his shows a communal affair and an experience like no other. His fervent fanbase were thrilled with Born Against, and the press agreed with outlets already calling it one of the best records of 2021 and a sure thing for year end best of lists.
If you have ever heard a room full of people yelling "I hope your husband dies" in some harmoniously sloppy, drunken unison, then you will have stumbled into an Amigo The Devil show. Despite being armed with only his voice and a banjo/acoustic guitar, an Amigo The Devil live show is worlds away from what most might expect of a folk show. Loaded with sing-alongs and a sizable dose of humor to make otherwise grim topics accessible for fans of every genre, his songs remain deeply rooted in the tradition of storytelling that seems to be slipping away from the human condition.
Playing direct support for Amigo is Colorado-based outlaw alt-folk group, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, signed with Amigo The Devil's Liars Club imprint in 2020 and have been cultivating a cult-like following for their unique brand of whiskey fueled folk and bluegrass ever since. Honing their craft on the streets busking for change, the band's original take on a traditional genre has been a breath of fresh air. The Tejon Street Corner Thieves on stage shenanigans and over-the-top live performances have made them a cannot miss show.
Openers include Singer-songwriter Stephanie Lambring's who's song "Joy of Jesus" recently earned the number 28 position on NPR's 100 Best Songs of 2020, with Ann Powers calling Lambring "one of Nashville's most fearless young singer-songwriters." And IV and the Strange Band is rounding up the lineup with 100 watt amps blended with fiddle, drums, and powerful vocal driven country hooks that creates a new sound filtered from traditional country. There are family traditions, and then there is the Williams Family Tradition. Beginning with the legendary Hank Williams, then his son, Hank Jr. and grandson, Hank 3, now the fourth generation of Coleman Williams (also known as IV) is ready to take his place in the music world with his band, IV and the Strange Band.
AMIGO THE DEVIL 2021 TOUR DATES
8/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
8/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *
8/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *
8/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Fest
8/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *
8/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
8/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium *
8/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley *
8/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
8/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
9/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
9/3 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
9/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's *
9/07 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *
9/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *
9/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company *
9/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
9/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *
9/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy *
9/15 – Columbus, OH @ Skully's *
9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
9/18 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *
9/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache *
9/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *
9/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
9/24 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *
9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
9/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *
9/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre *
10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *
10/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack **
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
10/23 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers **
10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard **
10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway **
10/27 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall **
10/29 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl **
10/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall **
10/31 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry **
10/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle **
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge **
10/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre **
10/06 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern **
10/08 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North **
10/09 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive **
10/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street Cafe **
10/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar **
10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB - The Parish **
10/15 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group **
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn **
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill **
Tejon Street Corner Thieves support on all non-festival dates
*Stephanie Lamb ring additional support
**IV and the Strange Band additional support
"BORN AGAINST" PRESS ACCOLADES:
"...a sense of exploration and curiosity runs through Amigo the Devil's singular music...'Born Against' finds Kiranos pushing himself lyrically and vocally but quieting down his musical attack to let his stories land with full force." – Rolling Stone Country
"There's not one single genre that can apply to Amigo the Devil, and that's a good thing…'Born Against' is a triumphant collection of tracks from one of modern music's most gifted storytellers." A- – Consequence of Sound
"…[Amigo The Devil] is not only navigating the light and darkness of life, but he's striving to unearth the beautiful freedom that exists in the space between and offer it to those who have ears to hear." – No Depression
"...beneath this veneer of mirth and melodrama, there's an artist who gives full reign to intrigue and intellect in equal measure." – American Songwriter
"Not unlike Tom Waits' best work, 'Born Against' counters its darkness with ragtag theatrically and musical ambition." – Magnet
"This is an album where every song is a vivid scene that makes you feel something. "– Glide Magazine
"As much Tom Waits as Roy Orbison, both Amigo the Devil and Born Against expertly navigate the twisted path between a metaphorical heart on a sleeve and real live beating one bloodying up his flannel." – ★★★★ Austin Chronicle (Cover Story)
