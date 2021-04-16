MIAMI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amir Hugh Robinson executive producer at Crescent Moon Production Entertainment has been producing film, television, and live events for over 15 years. His projects have been aired domestically and internationally. Amir Hugh Robinson likes to stay busy, but since the pandemic all of his project came to a screeching halt, as many other producers and production companies. "This unfortunate worldwide event has really affected everyone in the production industry and really will change how we all will watch content forever." Said Amir Hugh Robinson. The pandemic has given him the opportunity to reorganize his projects and better refine his production when he was able to start work again.
Amir Hugh Robinson's newest project (working title) "Bad Hand "is about an innocent man tricked by a criminal organize to be involved in a gaming plot. David the victim was manipulated by his partner Tony unknowingly. Tony the head of the criminal organization tricked David by representing himself as an honest working partner, but really Tony was using David's business as a front for his illegal activities. David ends up getting delt a bad hand when Tony gets busted by the feds and David is confronted with Tony's illegal operations when David had no idea.
Amir Hugh Robinson says he is excited to be back at work on this new project. He promises lots of surprises and twisted ending. Since the pandemic, he is not sure how the production will be released, but the future is bright.
