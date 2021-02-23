BANGKOK and LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amity, the global provider of innovative digital solutions that power social experiences, today announced the launch of Amity Social Cloud.
In this suite, existing modules that power chat, chatbot, and communities are complemented with new components that enable social video, feeds, groups, and profiles. And even more to come: the suite serves as a framework for future product launches fully focused on delivering the best social experiences imaginable.
With the release of the updated and extended solution suite, both existing and future customers benefit from a set of plug-and-play tools that help boost user engagement and retention without the hassle of software development.
Amity's chat, chatbot, and community modules are already active in hundreds of digital platforms. It delivers over three billion messages per month and serves over 10 million active users.
The Future is Social
This transition embodies Amity's vision 'The Future is Social', reflecting the need for meaningful connections, community building, and engagement. Korawad Chearavanont, CEO of Amity, explains: "We observed that most companies do not leverage the power of community, which drove us to create this updated platform. We want to help businesses maximize their potential by offering a combination of easy-to-integrate features that users love."
Know your audience
By adding a social layer to an app or platform, businesses can drive better user engagement and retention. And as a result, it creates meaningful relationships with its customers, fosters in-app brand communities, and unlocks new monetization opportunities to grow revenue.
Francesca Gargaglia, CBO at Amity, says, "It always amazed me how many businesses fully depend on communities and networks with very little ownership of the data within the system. There's no way to listen to your customers without full ownership. Amity Social Cloud provides exactly that without the need for product development."
Powerful modules
Amity Social Cloud has four plug-and-play modules that are scalable, customizable, and easy to integrate. Businesses of all trades can pick and mix to create their very own in-app social network, boost metrics, and improve user engagement.
Amity Chat - The high-performing messaging service to enable in-app conversations of any type: Private chats, group chats, live chats, etc.
Amity Social - Enable social interaction (feeds, groups, profiles) with Amity Social to take any app to the next level. This module allows businesses to create a safe space for their users and to foster in-app communities.
Amity Video - This module powers features to engage users with videos. From live streaming to video stories and more.
Amity Bots - Smart chatbot solutions that help automate processes to improve customer support experiences.
The Amity Social Cloud is available starting today through all global offices and Amity's authorized partner network. Headquartered in Bangkok, Amity has offices in London, Milan, Amsterdam, and Austin, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.amity.co or email sales@amity.co.
