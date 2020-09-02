WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clásico, the Spanish-language channel comprised of digitally re-mastered classics and award-winning movies from the Golden Age of Mexican and Latin American cinema starring some of the region's most iconic stars from the 1930s through the 1980s, premieres three excellent coming-of-age tales that have stood the test of time: Amanecer en Puerta Oscura (Whom God Forgives), El Tigre de los Siete Mares (The Sea Pirates), and El Corsario Negro (Blackie the Pirate).
Amanecer en Puerta Oscura (Whom God Forgives) is a 1957 Spanish action film directed by José María Forqué. Set in the 19th century, tells the story of a group of outlaws, from very different origins, trying to survive, hiding from the law enforcement officers in caves located in a mountain, and their struggle against the evil mining company that exploits the poor people of their town.
El Tigre de los Siete Mares (The Sea Pirates) is a 1966 French-Italian-Spanish action film directed by Sergio Bergonzelli and Roy Rowland. Tells the story of a young naval officer who becomes a corsair to make enough money to marry his girlfriend since her father wants a wealthy son-in-law. Vowing to make a fortune, he goes to France and joins the French pirates fighting the British in the Indian Ocean.
El Corsario Negro (Blackie the Pirate) is a 1971 Italian action film directed by Lorenzo Gicca Palli. It is based on the story Il Corsaro Nero by Emilio Salgari, tells the story of the ship that transports a valuable gold treasure from South America to Spain. Which is always followed by pirates as the well-known Blackie. What he does not know this time is that the ship was loaded with sand - and the real gold is hidden somewhere else.
Ultra Clásico is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty Cable, and Verizon FiOS.
