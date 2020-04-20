New York, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Amigos Por Siempre was created by Ana Santos. Ana is an author from Santiago City, Dominican Republic. She has a deep interest in literature, which inspired her to write.
Ana Santos said this about her book: "Amigos Por Siempre makes us understand how unconditional fortitude toward others unites a group of individuals of different species who, at first, were hostile to the main character of the story (Bold) and teaches us that you can create an atmosphere of harmony, respect, and great love."
Published by Page Publishing, Ana Santos's new book Amigos Por Siempre will instill to readers the lesson of compassion amid dissent and the importance of never giving up in hoping for harmony to triumph over conflict.
Consumers who wish to be heartened by touching scenes that reflect faith and recourse can purchase Amigos Por Siempre in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
