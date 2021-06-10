SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silk + Sonder, the leading monthly journal planner aimed to empower women through daily self-care, extends their wellness driven community with the launch of the Silk + Sonder app. Available now, the app offers Silk + Sonder subscribers an extension from the original analog wellness journals. The female founded and focused trademark aims to foster deeper mental clarity, compassion, creativity, and connection through the technological extension.
Founder & CEO, Meha Agrawal, originally a software engineer and product manager for top companies including Goldman Sachs, Stitch Fix, The Muse and more, established Silk + Sonder as a holistic, analog first, subscription approach to mental wellness. After massive success, resulting in tens of thousands of journal subscribers, $4M in VC backed seed funding from Redpoint Ventures and 500 Startups, plus double-digit growth, the brand's digital extension aims to cultivate a wellness experience rooted in user's unique emotional health journeys.
The app, which is currently exclusively available to active Silk + Sonder journal subscribers, and available via waitlist for non-subscribers, provides an innovative vertical social network approach to mental wellness. With 294 million smartphone users in the US and the growing fatigue around static content, the Silk + Sonder app creates a curated and meaningful digital experience including self-care BINGO, daily affirmations, and community club. Highlighted future offerings include transparency into emotional health insights, personalized wellness plans, curated audio content, and other features to foster deeper connections amongst its members.
Since the app's launch, Silk + Sonder has seen unparalleled success including:
- Thousands of users in less than a month
- 200+ reviews on the app store, with an average 4.9 rating
- 50%+ of users engaging with the app regularly
Download the Silk + Sonder app, available now, via the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/silk-sonder/id1560107751
About Silk + Sonder:
Silk + Sonder is a subscription-based mental wellness experience for the modern woman that makes daily self-care easy and fun. They offer an all-in-one system, rooted in positive psychology, mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and bullet journaling that's personalized, accessible and actionable. Silk + Sonder comes to life through these touch points:
- Pen to paper (Silk + Sonder Journal/Planner) – Our thoughtfully curated, evidence-based journals are delivered to doorsteps monthly to sustain excitement around reflection and planning, enabling individuals to regularly recommit to their goals.
- Sonder Club & Circles – Our private community for active members to share tips and tricks, inspiration, and hold each other accountable. We host virtual gatherings around the country to foster deeper connections.
- Digital Access – Tools and games to provide transparency/learnings into one's emotional health and deepen mental wellness practices/personal growth journey.
